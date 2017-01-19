Remains found positively ID'd as missing Newberry Co. man with dementia

The search for a missing man with dementia who hadn't been seen since November 2016 has ended with the discovery of his remains only 1/4 of a mile from his home in Silverstreet.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the remains of Donnie Richardson, Sr., 62, were located Wednesday after a helicopter search found clothes lying on the ground in a wooded area.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said the remains were positively identified as Richardson through DNA.

“This is an unfortunate event, however, being able to bring closure to Mr. Richardson’s family is a priority of the Coroner’s Office,” Kneece said.

The clothes, Sheriff Lee Foster said, were consistent with what Richardson was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Foster said the department picked up the search for Richardson because the canopy is off of most the trees and it was easier to spot something on the ground.

"While this is certainly not the ending to this investigation we hoped for, at least now the family can have closure," Foster said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to this family and we will continue to have them in our thoughts and prayers."

Richardson was last seen walking down Lake Street toward Main Street in the Silverstreet Community of Newberry County after 10 p.m. on Nov. 26 He reportedly left his home after his family went to sleep.