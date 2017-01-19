Coroner: White Knoll student had flu strain days before death

On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered. The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered.More >>
A large police presence, including K9 officers, are searching the grounds outside of Dutch Square Mall early Saturday evening.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
More than 1,300 women hit the pavement in Columbia Saturday morning to raise awareness for the number one killer of women -- heart disease in the 16th annual Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole 5-Miler.More >>
Dozens stood in solidarity with rallies happening around the country in the March for Science at the State House on Saturday.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>
The South Carolina Highway patrol is holding a memorial service to honor the more than 1,000 people who died in crashes on roads in the state in 2016.More >>
