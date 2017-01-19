Coroner: White Knoll student had flu strain days before death

The Lexington County Coroner's Office says comprehensive autopsy results are still pending, but "information obtained" leads them to believe a 16-year-old White Knoll High School student's death was related to a "recent illness."

Coroner Margaret Fisher's office says Brett Williams was recently diagnosed with having Influenza B a few days before he died suddenly.

"Following this initial diagnosis, his symptoms worsened significantly until his death on January 17, 2017," Fisher said in a statement.

Williams had recently committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team on January 5 after receiving interest from Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

The students were led in prayer just before school ended for the day upon hearing of the death of their classmate Brett Williams, 16, in a video posted by White Knoll High School student Nick Navarro.

The full results and final cause of death will still take weeks, Fisher said.

