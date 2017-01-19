Obama recalls 'grace in a Charleston church' in final message

As President Barack Obama enters the final hours of his presidency, he took the time to deliver final remarks to the White House staff in the form of an email.

In the 405-word message, Obama tells the staff that he was honored to be their president over the past eight years.

But even through the tough times, Obama says he has pulled strength from the toughest times in recent memory -- mainly America's response to the economic crisis and mourning with grieving families.

But Obama says he also "found grace in a Charleston church."

Obama delivered the eulogy for state Sen. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston after he was one of the nine people gunned down inside the church by a gunman hoping to start a race war.

"What a good man," Obama said in his eulogy. "Sometimes I think that's the best thing to hope for when you're eulogized -- after all the words and recitations and resumes are read, to just say someone was a good man."

Obama wraps up the message with a call back to his campaign message of 2008.

"Yes, we can," the president wrote.

