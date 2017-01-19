EdVenture to merge with Myrtle Beach children's museum

EdVenture children's museum in Columbia announced it is merging with the Children's Museum of South Carolina in Myrtle Beach.

Officials with both museums made the announcement Thursday. Each museum will keep their respective names.

The combined museum will maintain the current two locations while pursuing plans to develop a new museum in Myrtle Beach, uniquely designed to better accommodate families with special needs. The merger takes effect March 1. EdVenture officials would like to expand program offerings in Myrtle Beach that have worked well in the Midlands, such as after school, health, STEM and overnight programs.

For the past 18 months, EdVenture has managed the day-to-day operations of the Children's Museum of South Carolina through a management agreement with CMSC’s Board of Directors.

CMSC was started by community volunteers in 1993. Since opening in 1994, the 7,000 square foot museum has been visited by more than 800,000 people.

EdVenture, the largest children’s museum in the Southeast, is perennially listed among the nation’s top children’s museums since opening in 2003, seeing more than 220,000 annual museum visitors while providing community programs across the Midlands and state. Karen Coltrane, EdVenture’s president and CEO, will lead the combined museum.

Members of the two museums already enjoy free reciprocal admission to both facilities.

