Nurse's assistant accused of punching vulnerable adult

A Certified Nurse's Assistant has been charged with abusing a vulnerable adult after allegedly punching a person in his care in 2015.

Emanuel Coker of Columbia is charged with physical abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to the arrest warrant, Coker was working was a CNA with Correct Care Recovery Solutions in September of 2015 when he hit the victim several times with a closed fist and stepped on the victim's back. The victim was treated for a bruise over his eye.

The arrest warrant also says the incident was captured on video surveillance and Coker was identified by company employees.

The arrest warrant was signed by a judge in November 2016. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says investigators started working on the case after allegations were made during an interview for another case.

Coker was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

