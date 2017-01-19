Arrest made in several robberies throughout Midlands

A man has been arrested in connection to several robberies throughout Richland County and West Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested Chico Jermaine Bell Wednesday on Gregg Street. Investigators say fingerprint evidence left at three crime scenes in Richland County led them to his arrest.

Bell is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Wilson Boulevard twice within a month. Bell is also accused of robbing the Circle K on Broad River Road.

Columbia Police have also charged Bell with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Two days after his arrest, CPD charged Bell in connection to an additional robbery at a Family Dollar on Taylor Street.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Bell is suspected in a string of strong-armed robberies throughout Richland County, Columbia, Forest Acres and West Columbia. Additional charges could be filed against him.

Bell appeared in court Thursday and bond was denied.

