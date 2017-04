A road in Newberry County is open again after a crash caused a fuel spill Thursday morning.

U.S. 176 was closed between St. Phillips Church Road and Big Pine Road, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

One of the two vehicles involved overturned. The crash occurred at about 10:30 Thursday morning.

The road reopened about three hours later.

