4 Midlands schools finalists for Palmetto's Finest Awards

Four out of nine schools which are finalists for the Palmetto's Finest Award are in the Midlands.

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators announced the nine finalists Wednesday. They were selected out of 21 schools who submitted a 20-page application.

A.J. Whittenburg Elementary, Greenville County Schools

Little Mountain Elementary, Newberry County Schools

Monarch Elementary, Greenville County Schools

Round Top Elementary, Richland District 2

Scranton Elementary, Florence District 3

Dutch Fork Middle, Lexington-Richland District 5

Dutch Fork High, Lexington-Richland District 5

Seneca High, Oconee County Schools

Campobello-Gramling School, Spartanburg District 1

The winners will be announced via live stream to all finalist schools on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:45 p.m.

The SCASA presents the awards each year to schools which offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs. The Palmetto’s Finest Award is celebrating its 39th year and is one of the most coveted and respected awards among educators.

