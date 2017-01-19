SLED investigating post office fire as possible arson

SLED is investigating a fire at a Lee County post office as a possible arson.

According to Bishopville Police Department Lt. Chad McInville, fire officials were called to the United States Post Office in Bishopville around 4:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Lee County and Bishopville fire officials responded to the scene and quickly doused the flames.

McInville says the building is heavily damaged by smoke and water, but not destroyed. SLED says some mail was burned in the fire.

The postal inspector says mail will still be delivered Thursday, but at delayed intervals.

