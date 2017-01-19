Man wanted in Lexington Co. arrested on Coastal Carolina U. campus

Coastal Carolina University Police arrested a man on campus with warrants out of Lexington County.

Desman Earl Chestnut, 24, of Little River, was arrested last week on a tip that he was wanted, and was at a campus apartment complex. Investigators determined Chestnut was wanted on warrants out of Lexington County for forgery.

According to the incident report, the arriving officer found Chestnut playing basketball on the complex's court.

"As I informed Mr. Chestnut he had active warrants, he attempted to flee by pushing me to the ground," the officer wrote in the report. Chestnut ran off, but with the help of officers from Horry County and Conway P.D., they caught up with him in a wooded area about three hours later.

Police received information that Chestnut was living at the complex with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Madison Marie Loader. Officers searched the apartment and the incident report says they found marijuana and cash.

When asked about the warrants out of Lexington County, Chestnut told officers he doesn't "know anything about that," according to the incident report.

Chestnut faces charges in Horry County of distribution of marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and giving false information to law enforcement.

As Chestnut was being taken to jail, the manager of the apartment complex told police video surveillance from the property showed Loader handing a gun to two men, according to the report. Police returned to the apartment to question Loader.

"During the interview, Ms. Madison stated she called 'papi the jug' to come get the narcotics and gun because she knew we were coming to her apartment soon," says the incident report.

Loader was later charged with accessory after the fact to felony.

CCU previously released inaccurate information as a part of this report. That information has since been corrected in this report.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.