'I'm fine' says teen kidnapped from FL hospital 18 years ago

WALTERBORO, SC (NBC) -- The South Carolina 18-year old who found out last week she was kidnapped from a Florida hospital says she has no anger toward the woman who she thought was her mother all these years.

"I'm fine," said Alexis Manigo. "I'm managing. You know, I have another family. That is more love."

Manigo, also known as Kamiyah Mobley, said 51-year-old Gloria Williams is her mom. Williams is accused of kidnapping Mobley just hours after she was born in a Jacksonville hospital in 1998.

Williams appeared briefly in court Wednesday where a judge ordered her to be held without bond.

"It hurt me more that she was in cuffs...like some animal. I don't --- that's not her. That's not her. I've never seen her in cuffs. Never. So that moment right there was just so surreal for me," Manigo said.

But Manigo said she doesn't blame Williams and has no anger toward her. In fact, she misses her and hopes her punishment won't be too severe.

"I understand what she did was wrong, but I don't feel like... Just look at my life itself, you know," she said. "I understand that one mistake, but... it wasn't all bad. Everything that came out of it was not bad."

"I was very happy. I had everything I could ever ask for," she said. "People don't understand because they're not in my shoes. They're not in my shoes to witness and feel the love that was there for me. I think that's why they may have a hard time understanding it."

Manigo reunited with her biological parents over the weekend and said she plans to get to know them.

"It would be wrong if I would say, 'No, I don't want to get to know them.' But you know, curiosity... I'll get to know them, of course... I'll get to know them," she said.

"She raised me with good morals, respect," she said. She made a big impact on my life. I could go to her about anything. I know I made a big impact on her. I could just tell by the love."

Williams is charged with kidnapping and interfering with custody. She was extradited from South Carolina to Jacksonville, FL, where she will be tried. Bond was denied for her Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WIS and NBC. All rights reserved.