Injured A'ja Wilson remains sidelined for No. 5 Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's A'ja Wilson has been able run at practice, but coach Dawn Staley said the All-American forward remains day-to-day with a sprained ankle and will reevaluate her status before the Gamecocks face Mississippi on Thursday.

Wilson has missed the past two games for the fifth-ranked Gamecocks (15-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) since hurting her right ankle in a win over Florida on Jan. 8. South Carolina has won both outings since her absence.

Wilson had the cast cut off her ankle last Friday and has gradually increased her activity since then. The 6-foot-5 Wilson, last year's SEC player of the year, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (16.9 points a game) and blocked shots (31) this season. She is second on the team in rebounding (7.6 per game).

