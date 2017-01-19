FIRST ALERT: Possibility for severe weather this weekend

With rain in the forecast for the weekend, there's also the possibility of severe weather.

The weekend continues to look stormy as two systems move through the state, one Saturday morning and one early Sunday that will linger through Monday The potential will develop for a few severe storms Saturday and Sunday.

"I believe there is a risk of tornadoes, not only Saturday, and into Sunday as well," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said Friday.



The second system on Saturday will give us periods rain and a few thunderstorms and the third round comes Sunday. It’s Sunday’s system that, at this time, looks to give us widespread heavy rain and the potential for strong thunderstorms. We’ll continue to have above normal temperatures for the next several days.

FOR INSTANT UPDATES FROM THE WIS WEATHER TEAM, DOWNLOAD THE WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!

Click or tap here or search "WIS Weather" in your app store.

"My thinking as of this morning is the potential will develop for a few strong to severe storms Saturday and Sunday," said Miller. "The Storm Prediction Center has the western part of the state under a Marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday. I believe they may move that closer to the Midlands later today and would think they would have us under a Marginal risk for Sunday as well. We’ll wait and see. In any event, we’ll see some decent rain totals of 1”-2” (some places a bit more) by the time everything is over midday Monday."

"We'll continue to watch the forecast and change it accordingly," Miller said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.