Attorney: Fired Richland Co. SRO was hung out to dry

A viral video got a Richland County deputy fired back in October 2015. In many ways, this video still haunts that former deputy, Ben Fields.

"He's certainly had a change of employment. He's not currently in law enforcement, which is his passion," Fields' new attorney Ryan Hicks said. "He's had to certainly adapt and change and work in fields where he can find employment, but he's not doing what he wants to do - what he has a passion to do.”

Hicks, an employment attorney in Columbia, is hoping to help clear Fields’ name with a new lawsuit.

"We certainly think that the merits of this case are strong, and, you know, the basis for Ben being terminated, ultimately, was not proper. What was spread to the media in response to his termination was likewise not proper,” he said.

The lawsuit says back in October 2015, Fields had to use force to take control of an unruly student. However, the lawsuit says an internal memo written just a day before Fields was fired indicated that he didn't expressly violate department policy.

WEB EXTRA: Watch the three angles of the incident: Angle 1 | Angle 2 | Angle 3

"Some could argue or see, based on the training memorandum, that he took the lesser approach,” said Hicks. “It references using a Taser and canine and other actions, and what Ben did was certainly far less."

Fields was not criminally charged by either the state or federal government. Despite that, his attorney said his reputation was already damaged by both Richland Two and the Sheriff's Department.

In fact, he said it’s accurate to say that Fields was hung out to dry.

"The Sheriff's Department painted him as a rogue cop who engaged in egregious conduct in a school, and it's simply not the case. Because of that, when people first see the video, I think they sometimes assume, because of what they've heard, that it was his fault and he did everything wrong, and that's just not the case," the attorney said.

Neither Richland Two or the Sheriff's Department would comment on the pending lawsuit, but Sheriff Leon Lott has said in the past that Fields did violate policy by tossing the student.

All three defendants will have about a month to respond to the suit.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.