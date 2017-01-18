Columbia pastor to perform at one of President-elect Trump's inaugural events

A Midlands pastor has announced he's performing at one of the inaugural balls for President-elect Donald Trump Friday.

Travis Greene, who leads Forward City Church Downtown Columbia, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

"All things work together for my good, He's intentional," Greene wrote.

Greene, who is also a Grammy-award nominee will perform his hit single, Intentional. The singer is scheduled to be the first performer at the Liberty Inaugural Ball.

"The doors that he's opened over the past couple of years have just blown my mind."

Sunday Greene made the announcement with a video on his Facebook page.

"One of those doors was an invitation to the inaugural ball, speaking to most of my spiritual advisers across the country it was an overwhelming go."

In it, Greene confirmed to his fans he will perform at one of the inaugural balls for Donald Trump. It was an invitation he said he almost declined.

"The fear of man- what will people say, what will people think, will they associate it with me endorsing his campaign? I needed a green light from God so once I got that I said here we go."

When asked what's intentional about Greene performing at the inaugural ball, he replied, "Obedience, that's what intentional about it. I think in everyone's life no matter what you believe and what you stand for you really got to lean in the depth of your heart and obey that thing."

And While Greene has gotten mixed reactions from his fans for accepting the invite, the Midlands pastor says he doesn't feed into it.

"I think I have to be responsible for whatever opportunities God has for me. When I stand before him the temporary emotions of man it don't weigh enough."

He says he wants his fans to know his decision to perform is not agenda driven.

"It has nothing to do with money or that stuff," he said. "It's really about access to a bridge, of bringing the peace and the love and the hope of God to the most powerful people on the planet."

Greene's announcement comes after several artists publicly declined to perform for the President-elect, some citing backlash from fans.

Greene has also received some negative responses after his announcements.

"I think I have to be responsible for whatever opportunities God has for me. When I stand before him the temporary emotions of man it don't weigh enough."

Click here for more information about Greene and his music.

Greene will be the first act to perform at the Liberty Ball Inaugural Ball Friday at 7 p.m. It’ll take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.



He’ll be joined by other artists such as Christte Michele, Toby Keith and The Piano Guys.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.