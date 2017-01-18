Credit issues continue for former shoppers of bankrupt furniture store

The first in what could be a long series of bankruptcy meetings is looming Friday for the owners of a West Columbia furniture store.

Beds & Such filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 15, 2016, leaving some customers without the furniture they ordered or a refund of their money. Weeks later some of those consumers say they are still facing issues with their credit cards because of the ordeal.

"I did contact my credit card company [and] they had said they had canceled it [the charge] from their end," said Amy Modzel who faced issues with her order from ‘Beds & Such’ before the bankruptcy filing.

Modzel said she had ordered a bed from another location that owners opened in the Harbison area. When her order didn’t arrive on time she called looking for answers.

"He'd [store member] ask me 'ya know he'd cancel it from his end' and asked me to cancel it with my credit card company,” Modzel said. “Of course that threw an immediate red flag."

Modzel said her credit card company eventually removed the charge, however, it would then go back on her account weeks later. She says she’s still trying to clear up the issue and has contacted the South Carolina Ethics Commission.

"It was shocking when I still had not ever since mid-November had received the product that I set out to order," she said.

Attorneys for Beds & Such refused any comment on the case Wednesday. Friday’s meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in Room 557 of the Strom Thurmond Federal Building in Columbia.

According to court paperwork, a representative for the debtors will be questioned under oath. Creditors may attend but are not required to do so.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.