SC DMV Director: $26M needed to ensure Real ID Act compliance

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina’s DMV director appealed to legislators for resources, as his agency works to find a way to bring the state into compliance with the Real ID Act.

SC DMV Director Kevin Shwedo spoke to members of the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, telling legislators he would need $26 million to begin updating IDs across the state.



The Real ID Act was enacted nationwide in 2005 in response to the September 11th terror attacks. The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as an identifiable marker.



By Oct. 1, 2020, every air traveler will have to present a Real ID-compliant license. And starting before that in January 2018, passengers who have licenses not yet compliant will have to show an alternative form of ID unless they have a license issued by a state that has an extension.



South Carolina is currently one of nine states not in compliance that was granted another extension until June 6, 2017.

"If we do not have legislation that puts us in compliance with every provision of the Real ID Act, then we will not get an extension. And we will have issues with people using South Carolina driver's licenses to get on federal installations, federal buildings and even get into the aircraft.”



Currently, South Carolina residents can continue to use their state-issued driver’s licenses to enter military bases, federal buildings, and certain other facilities until the June 6 extension date.



Shwedo said there is still question about how the new administration will handle the Real ID Act – whether or not it’ll allow “comparability” when it comes to forms of identification.

