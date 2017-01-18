Community helps rebuild 78-year-old woman's home destroyed by historic SC floods

It's been more than a year since an Eastover woman has lived in her home. The historic flood of October 2015 devastated 79-year-old Freddie Mae Timmons' property and forced her to flee, but this Spring, she hopes to be back home.

The flood waters ravaged Timmons' home.

"I come and sit in the car and cry," said Timmons.

She would return to her property and look at the damage. It was painful for her and until last year, she did not know how or when or if she would ever be able to return home.

"I'm used to having a house but I said, 'now I don't have one," said Timmons. "I had to think about what's going to happen and I worked through it. I thought maybe I could get some loans and stuff but they weren't working right. It seems as if when you're up in age it's kind of hard."

MORE: See before and after photos of the 1,000-year flood from 2015.

The community saw her struggle. Pastor Michael Baker of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church in Columbia got connected with Timmons, along with Lee Faber, an Eastover contractor.

"I've known Ms. Timmons since I was a little boy," said Faber. He considers her like family so he knew he had to help when he saw her in need.

"If I'm in a position to help her which I am now, it makes me feel good. I'm going to work diligently to make sure she gets some assistance," said Faber.

Timmons is actually one of two women in Eastover who are benefiting greatly from the community, some of whom are strangers, coming together to rebuild their homes.

The resources are coming in from the United Way, Hearts and Hands Disaster Recovery in Irmo and a host of businesses, organizations, and volunteers.

Pastor Baker is the executive director of the United Black Clergy of the Carolinas which had repaired several homes before the flood. When he found out about Timmons, it became a personal project.

"Some folk don't know what it's like to lose everything," said Baker. "We took on this project to help Ms. Timmons and then discovered Ms. Jones was in the same situation."

Ms. Jones is a woman who lives nearby. Faber said he plans on working on both homes simultaneously.

"Once we get the walls up here we'll move over there and put the walls in over there. We're going to try to keep it all going at the same time," said Faber.

Ms. Timmons has been living with her daughter since the flood, but she would still come back to check on her property and her plants.

"Even before we tore the house down it was in such devastating straits," said Baker. "Ms. Timmons would still come here and water her plants sitting on the tressels, there were not floors."

Timmons' commitment to her home inspired others.

"I have been told I'm going to get a new house. That makes me feel good so I'm just waiting around to see and I know it's going to happen because I believe in the Lord," said Timmons, who is grateful for all the support. "I want to thank everybody who chipped in and helped me. I can't thank them enough."

If you would like to help with the construction or donate supplies, you can visit Timmons' GoFundMe Page.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.