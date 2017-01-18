SC House leaders' plan would raise $600M annually for roads

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina's House leaders say their latest road-funding plan would eventually add more than $600 million yearly into roadwork.

The proposal introduced Wednesday would raise the gas tax by 10 cents, to 26 cents per gallon, over five years. It would also increase the sales tax cap on vehicles, impose fees on hybrid and electric vehicles, and create a fee on out-of-state truckers, based on the miles they drive while passing through South Carolina.

House Speaker Jay Lucas says the legislation ensures every driver who uses South Carolina's roadways helps pay for them.

Other co-sponsors include House Majority Leader Gary Simrill and Ways and Means Chairman Brian White.

The House previously passed a road-funding plan that included a gas tax increase in 2015, but it was blocked in the Senate.

