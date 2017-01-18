VIDEO: Fire crews attend to Sumter Co. brush fire

Fire officials are investigating a brush fire on St. Paul's Church Road at Boyle Pond in Sumter County.

Captain Joey Duggan with the Sumter Fire Department says the initial call was made at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday. At least five different fire crews and crews with the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to contain the fire.

It is too early to determine the cause of the fire, Duggan says.

Duggan said there was once a dam there, but was never fully repaired following the October 2015 floods and the pond has since dried out. The fire is in the pond are and is burning through the brush surrounding it.

Several structures were threatened, but no structures are currently on fire.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

