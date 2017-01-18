Portion of Piney Woods Rd. closed due to small structure fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Portion of Piney Woods Rd. closed due to small structure fire

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

Fire crews are currently at a structure fire on Piney Woods Road in Columbia. 

A portion of Piney Woods Road between the 900 and 700 blocks will be closed for the next 30 minutes as crews attend to the fire. 

Columbia Fire Department spokesman Brick Lewis says the accidental fire occurred as residents attempted to demolish a small structure. There were no injuries to the residents. 

