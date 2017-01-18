Newberry Co. deputies release sketch of man wanted for violent burglary

Composite sketch of person wanted for burglary resulting in assault on homeowner (Source: Newberry Co. Sheriff)

Investigators in Newberry County released a composite sketch of a man wanted for a burglary that resulted in the assault of the homeowner.

Deputies say at about 1:30 p.m. on January 12, a homeowner returned home on Green Meadows Drive and found a man hiding inside the house. Investigators say the man assaulted the homeowner and grabbed the victim's cell phone as he ran out of the house.

Deputies responded with tracking dogs and the SLED helicopter but they could not find the suspect.

The victim was treated at Newberry Hospital for minor injuries and released.

A composite sketch of the man deputies are looking for is attached to this story .He is about five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. At the time of the burglary, he was wearing a burgundy tee-shirt and mustard-colored pants. He also was wearing a black book bag.

If you know someone who looks the the man in this drawing, or if you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.