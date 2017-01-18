Restaurant Week at Villa Tronco

We are right in the middle of Restaurant Week in South Carolina. Tourism and hospitality officials want you to get out and sample the state's cuisine scene.

From Columbia to Lexington, special lunch and dinner deals are available across the Midlands with nearly 50 restaurants participating.



WIS visited Villa Tronco, an Italian restaurant on Blanding Street in downtown Columbia, to learn more about what they're cooking up for guests. Head Chef Nate Skipper said they are offering four-course dinners for $34 through January 22nd, including an appetizer, soup or salad, entree, and dessert.



Skipper said one of their signature dishes is the Chicken Villa Tronco.



"First start with the chicken, so we'll just dust the chicken breast with flour and sear it off. You just brown one side and then we'll flip it over and add the artichokes, tomatoes, mushrooms, and everything that goes with it," Skipper said.



The finished dish is served over linguine with cream sauce and fresh garlic. Available desserts include tiramisu and amaretto bread pudding.



Villa Tronco owner Carmella Roche said Restaurant Week has been great for business and she's hoping all of the new customers will come back.



"To be honest it's been amazing. We've seen a lot of old faces a lot of new faces. Last weekend was very busy and tonight we're starting off with a nice crowd as well," said Roche.



For a complete of restaurants participating in restaurant week in the Midlands, click here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.