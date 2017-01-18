Restaurant Week at Villa Tronco

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said in the homicide investigation update of 18-year-old Keon Brantley, several items he was last seen wearing were missing - and they'd like to know where they are.More >>
Deputies in Orangeburg arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
A bill that Governor McMaster signed in early April which enables children in foster care to obtain driver’s licenses and permits goes into effect next week.More >>
The man sentenced to death in the massacre of nine parishioners at a downtown Charleston church is now in federal custody.More >>
Charleston County deputies will hold a news conference to provide an update on the case of a dog burned alive in Awendaw.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
