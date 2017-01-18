SC State Rep. Corley faces new bond hearing on domestic violence charge

A South Carolina state representative accused of punching his wife and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity has been indicted.

A South Carolina state representative accused of punching his wife and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity has been indicted.

Authorities say a state legislator is accused of punching a woman and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity.

Authorities say a state legislator is accused of punching a woman and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity.

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina lawmaker facing the state's most serious domestic violence charge outside of murder is going before a judge Wednesday to have a new bond issued.

A grand jury indicted suspended Rep. Chris Corley on felony charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing a firearm. If convicted, the 36-year-old Republican faces up to 25 years in prison. Corley's new bond hearing is 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say Corley and his wife were arguing about his infidelity Dec. 26 at their Aiken County home when Corley hit his wife causing her to bleed and pointed a gun at her.

Corley originally faced a lesser felony domestic violence charge and had a $20,000 bond issued.

South Carolina House leaders suspended Corley after his indictment earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.