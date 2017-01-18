Early-morning fire at Columbia motel under investigation

Columbia firefighters are looking into the cause of an early morning fire at a Columbia motel Wednesday.

Just after 2 a.m. Columbia Fire crews arrived at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, across from the Piggly Wiggly.

Firefighters say they found flames shooting from the door and window of a motel room there. The room was unoccupied at the time.

Neighboring rooms and buildings were evacuated because of the fire. Firefighters had the flames out in about 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Investigators say the fire was contained to that one room of the motel. Damage estimates are around $10,000. There's no word yet on a cause.

