Breezy Wednesday with high temperatures 20 degrees above normal

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue Wednesday as we’ll have highs nearly 20° above average.
Cooler Thursday as a cold front will move into the state overnight. It will bring cooler air but not a big cold snap.
A wet and unsettled pattern begins late Wednesday through early next week as we’ll see at least three disturbances move through the Southeast and into the state giving us a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.
More widespread rain on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will remain well above normal during the period.
Wednesday: Some fog this morning and an isolated shower in places, becoming breezy and warm. 20% chance of showers this morning and again later in the afternoon, highs middle to upper 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun, cooler, highs middle to upper 60s
Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, showers and isolated thunderstorms developing, rain chance 30%, highs near 70°
