Airmen who don't leave the ground likely coming to Shaw AFB

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy are recovering after being shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lexington County Friday morning.More >>
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic is expected to be absorbed by an extratropical low and dissipate later Friday.More >>
A crime alert was issued overnight on the campus of the University of South Carolina after a report of an armed robbery.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Five people have been rescued from one of the islands in the Saluda River, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
Debating a blueprint for fixing South Carolina’s crumbling roads, Senators have yet to strike a compromise on the bill to raise the gas tax.More >>
Sumter police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man and a woman who used counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business.More >>
