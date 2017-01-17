Airmen who don't leave the ground likely coming to Shaw AFB

It's called the MQ-9 Reaper – a relatively new tool for the United States Air Force.



While some might refer to them as military drones, the Air Force uses different terminology.



"The Air Force calls them Remotely Piloted Aircraft or RPAs,” said Steve Creech, who serves on the South Carolina Military Base Task Force.



You could call them "eyes in the sky," since they're equipped with high-tech cameras to collect intelligence and track targets. They're also equipped with laser-guided weapons to quickly eliminate those targets.



But, airmen controlling them never leave the ground. Instead, they control them remotely – many times thousands of miles away from the combat zone.



"There's a squadron of them at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. There's another squadron of them at Creech Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas,” said Creech, who’s also the former mayor of Sumter.



Soon, Sumter's Shaw Air Force Base could play host to a new Reaper unit, which is exciting news to Creech.



The Air Force has said the actual aircraft wouldn't be based at Shaw – just the pilots.



"I have not heard the exact number, but my guess is it's 200 to 400 folks,” said Creech. “It gives us a broader base. You know, we have the 20th Fighter Wing here, which is 7,000 people. We have the Third Army here. We have the Ninth Air Force. This will give us just another – a little more diversity."



Creech said the surrounding community will feel the economic impact.



"We have 600 houses here on base and then some dormitories, but the vast majority of these folks live in our communities, in your neighborhood, in your schools, in your churches,” said Creech.



Some estimate that the economic impact could equate to about $100 million.



“Currently Shaw AFB provides over $900 million annually to the local economy,” said James Olsen, the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron community planner, in a recent article posted on Shaw’s website. “If selected for either the wing or squadron

option, our economic impact could push the base to over $1 billion annually.”



Of course, the development isn't final just yet. But Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) estimates that if and when it is final, 430 personnel will be shifted to Shaw, and they could start arriving in early fiscal year 2018.



"The men and women at Shaw have proven time and time again that they are ready and capable of answering the call to protect our nation,” Sen. Graham said in a statement.



Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.