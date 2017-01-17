VIDEO: White Knoll student rallies classmates in prayer following student's sudden death

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Following the sudden death of a standout high school baseball player Tuesday, a video posted to Facebook shows how students at his school dealt with the news.

The students were led in prayer just before school ended for the day upon hearing of the death of their classmate Brett Williams, 16, in a video posted by White Knoll High School student Nick Navarro.

The video shows another student, identified as Issak Savage, standing in a chair talking about the sudden death of the University of South Carolina baseball commit who passed away Tuesday.

The video has been shared by more than 500 people since it was posted Tuesday night. Navarro shared the video from his friend Chelsea Kent who was there during the candid speech and prayer.

Savage tells his classmates to remember Williams fondly and that "this is under God's control." With students sobbing in the background, Savage leads the group in prayer.

He prayed for the Williams family and his classmates during this emotional and spirit-filled moment.

Williams committed to USC on Jan. 5.

“South Carolina is a great baseball program and it is close to home,” Williams said in an interview. “I love the school, campus and coaching staff with coach Holbrook. It is a good fit for me.”

