Residents voice concern at Chapin corridor forum

A project that could ease traffic through parts of Chapin drew a number of people out to a public hearing Tuesday.

SC DOT is looking at building a better connection between I-26 and downtown Chapin by improving and expanding Columbia Avenue.

The project calls for adding more lanes to the street near the interchange - and then taking it a new direction past east Boundary Street. The hope is that will help guide traffic around the center of the town.

The interchanges at I-26 would also be adjusted to better ease congestion.

"Obviously it's gonna be a much more efficient interchange because it's gonna not eliminate but the turns are gonna be a lot easier," Lexington Co. Public Works Director Wrenn Barrett said. "Basically, it gets the traffic flowing a lot better."

The public can submit written comments on the project to the DOT through the state's website.

Officials say the goal is to begin work on the corridor by next summer.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.