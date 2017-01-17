Business leaders concerned with lack of skilled labor in state

Recently, a study by USC economists predicted unemployment in South Carolina dropping as low as 4.5 percent with the number of jobs increasing by more than 2.5 percent.

There have also been some huge job-creating projects getting underway in the Midlands including the new China Jushi fiberglass plant in Richland County.

However, one thing employers and business groups are concerned about is having enough properly trained workers ready to go.

“If you talk to CEO's whether they're a small company or a large company and ask them what keeps them up at night, almost all of them will tell you it's the workforce issue,” said Ted Pitts of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of that's related to the skills gap that a lot of them see with available workforce and the jobs that are actually available. The unemployment in South Carolina is at a very low point and, if you look at those numbers and you say alright there's still a little bit of available workforce, but then you look at the skills those folks have and match them up with the jobs that are available, that's really where the tough issue comes on the workforce front.”

The state Chamber of Commerce will announce its new Competitiveness Agenda on Wednesday, calling for strategies to boost the number of workers with the right skills. That agenda will also detail plans for long-term funding for roads and bridges at least in part by removing the sales tax exemption on fuel.

There will also be efforts to cut red tape for small businesses with a standardized process for business licensing.

