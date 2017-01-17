Riverbanks Zoo, SC DNR protect endangered tortoise

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.More >>
The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Across South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, seven Republican candidates are campaigning almost non-stop. All of them are hoping to replace Rep. Mick Mulvaney in Congress – and keep the district red.More >>
A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles media.More >>
Gabriel Llanes turned in one of the finest performances of his career on the mound in Columbia’s 2-0 loss to the Lexington Legends on Thursday night.More >>
Sumter police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man and a woman who used counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business.More >>
