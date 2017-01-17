Orangeburg Dept. of Public Utilities hit with OSHA fine

Orangeburg's Department of Public Utilities has been fined after an employee was injured on the job.

Records from the Department of Labor show the employee was burned by an electrical line while installing a new pole.

The citation lays out an $800 fine along with instructions to post a warning to employees to wear protective gear around certain equipment.

When we reached out to us to the city for a response, they told us the situation's been resolved and their attorney will release a statement soon.

