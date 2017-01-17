Orangeburg Dept. of Public Utilities hit with OSHA fine - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Utilities hit with OSHA fine

(Source: OSHA/Twitter) (Source: OSHA/Twitter)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

Orangeburg's Department of Public Utilities has been fined after an employee was injured on the job. 

Records from the Department of Labor show the employee was burned by an electrical line while installing a new pole. 

The citation lays out an $800 fine along with instructions to post a warning to employees to wear protective gear around certain equipment. 

When we reached out to us to the city for a response, they told us the situation's been resolved and their attorney will release a statement soon.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    More >>

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    More >>

  • Elizabeth Thomas found safe in Northern CA; Tad Cummins arrested

    Elizabeth Thomas found safe in Northern CA; Tad Cummins arrested

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:08:24 GMT
    Tad Cummins is being held without bond. (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)Tad Cummins is being held without bond. (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)

    The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly