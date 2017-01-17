Proposed bill could change online shopping in SC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Proposed bill could change online shopping in SC

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A bill filed in the South Carolina Senate is gaining traction; if passed, it would allow for South Carolina online shoppers to pay the state's 6 percent sales tax on purchases through out-of-state companies. 

Senator Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston) sponsored the bill. On Tuesday, it passed through two Senate committees. 

Kimpson says online shoppers currently do not pay the sales tax when purchasing items through companies that don't have a physical store in the state

He says that puts local stores at a disadvantage, even out of business and believes the state is missing out on millions of dollars.

"We're missing out on funding our road, improving education - this is a legal obligation of the citizens of South Carolina who shop on the internet," Kimpson said. 

Meanwhile, there's also a House subcommittee tasked with reforming the state tax codes. Members meet to discuss legislation that would change income, property, and sales tax.

There's no plan yet, but Chairman Tommy Pope says the committee is meeting in a couple of weeks and hopes to have legislation ready to introduce in the House.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    More >>

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    More >>

  • Elizabeth Thomas found safe in Northern CA; Tad Cummins arrested

    Elizabeth Thomas found safe in Northern CA; Tad Cummins arrested

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:08:24 GMT
    Tad Cummins is being held without bond. (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)Tad Cummins is being held without bond. (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)

    The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly