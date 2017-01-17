Columbia participates in National Day of Racial Healing

Tuesday is dedicated to transformation and healing as the nation observes the first National Day of Racial Healing.

Cities across the country are participating, including the city of Columbia. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is leading the event in hopes of making a better nation for future leaders.

Organizers say there has been contentious rhetoric, hate crimes, and vivid expressions of racism across the nation. Columbia city council unanimously voted last week to participate and observe this day.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says the council will help close the racial divide.

"During the course of this entire year, we are going to have a number events sponsored specifically for the purpose of getting people together and talking," Benjamin said. "It's a way to show folks we're in this together and that we share the same hopes and dreams and fears."

Right now there is an ongoing conversation on social media about how each of us can improve race relations in the country. Join the discussion by using #TheDayToHeal.

