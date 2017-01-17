Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott to introduce Nikki Haley at Senate hearing

As Gov. Nikki Haley prepares for likely the biggest job interview of her life, she'll be aided by two of her fellow Palmetto State politicians.

Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham will introduce Haley before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday as the two-term South Carolina governor looks for confirmation to be the next United States ambassador to the United Nations.

Graham's office confirmed he and Scott will appear at the hearing.

Haley was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump back in November and was one of the first nominees for his cabinet.

"Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country," Trump said in a statement. "She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage."

