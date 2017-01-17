Elloree toddler remains hospitalized, father charged in drug-related shootout

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.More >>
Sumter police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man and a woman who used counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.More >>
Debating a blueprint for fixing South Carolina’s crumbling roads, Senators have yet to strike a compromise on the bill to raise the gas tax.More >>
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is not mincing words about the stiff penalties that could be levied if illegal activity is happening at post-prom parties.More >>
The Columbia police are investigating a car crashing into a residence.More >>
