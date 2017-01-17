Elloree toddler remains hospitalized, father charged in drug-related shootout

The family of an Elloree toddler who investigators say was shot while her father was involved in a drug deal says she’s recovering.



"She's here. Thank God. She's in the hospital, but she's doing much better,” said a cousin who didn’t want to be identified.



Records indicate the father of the 2-year-old girl who was shot in Santee was arrested in connection to the shooting.



An arrest warrant says 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect. Randolph’s cousin called him a good father who made a big mistake.



An arrest warrant stated that Randolph brought his daughter to a home on Bonner Avenue so he could purchase illegal narcotics around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.



An argument erupted into gunfire and one of the bullets struck Randolph's 2-year-old daughter in the head who was in the backseat of his car.



"He was out there running his mouth with his friends, and this happened. I hate that this happened,” Randolph’s cousin said.



The toddler was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where she continues to receive medical treatment. However, officials said Monday she is no longer in ICU.



Randolph's bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday morning at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center, however, no bond was set. The Santee Police Department requested SLED to investigate the shooting.



According to a background check, Randolph has arrests dating back to 2005, including burglary, resisting arrest and various drug charges. Randolph's most recent charge from Saturday carries a penalty of a fine, up to 10 years in prison, or both.



Officials say more charges could be coming.

