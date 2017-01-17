9 families displaced after apartment building fire in Orangeburg

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments in Orangeburg Tuesday that left nine families without a home.

The fire, which was located in one building and burned for nearly two hours, has been extinguished. There are no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time. Traffic from Hwy. 601 has since been reopened.

MORE: Click here to see images of the fire's aftermath.

The apartments are near Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but fire officials on the scene believe the fire began in one of the apartment's bedrooms.

The American Red Cross is helping nine families, totaling 20 people, who lost their homes in the fire. Those 20 people include 9 adults and 11 children.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.