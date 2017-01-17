USC head baseball coach releases statement on recruit's sudden death

Following the sudden death of a standout high school baseball player Tuesday, a video posted to Facebook shows how students at his school dealt with the news.

Following the sudden death of a standout high school baseball player Tuesday, a video posted to Facebook shows how students at his school dealt with the news.

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur/WIS) - South Carolina baseball commitment Brett Williams, 16, passed away Tuesday from complications from an illness.

Williams committed to the Gamecocks on January 5 after receiving interest from Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

“South Carolina is a great baseball program and it is close to home,” Williams said in an interview. “I love the school, campus and coaching staff with coach Holbrook. It is a good fit for me.”

Brett’s brother, Wesley, is on the baseball team at Winthrop.

University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook released the following statement on Tuesday regarding Williams' passing.

"Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams. He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed."

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Williams died as a result of complications related to a related illness, but did not disclose the illness. Williams' death is still under investigation, but foul play is not expected. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Go rest high #22 — Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017

2day our community lost a great kid, a great son, a great teammate, and a "coaches dream".Our heart aches 4 Williams family. God Bless them! — Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur and WIS. All rights reserved.