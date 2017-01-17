Newberry man sentenced to life in 2015 murder, robbery

A Newberry man convicted for the 2015 robbery and murder of a business owner has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crime.

Kenny Ruff was found guilty of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime after a two-hour jury deliberation Friday. The sentence was handed down Tuesday.

Circuit Judge handed down the sentence due to the severity of this crime and Ruff's prior criminal record.

Ruff was convicted of the Aug. 26, 2015 robbery of Leslie's Hair Salon in Newberry. He forced the owner, Roberto Facio, to remove surveillance DVR from its power source before killing him execution-style.

MORE: See photos of the scene from the 2015 investigation.

The next day, the surveillance DVR was found in a nearby apartment complex's trash can. The footage showed Ruff as the suspect.

