'All in' the Family: Father, son share destiny, number on Tigers title teams

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.More >>
The Columbia police are investigating a car crashing into a residence.More >>
Five people are currently being rescued from one of the islands in the Saluda River, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
We're just four months away from a celestial spectacle that could draw people from all over the world to South Carolina.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The Columbia Police Department says a woman accused of making dozens of fake 911 calls to the police and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department has been arrested.More >>
