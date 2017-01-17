South Carolinians take sides on attending Trump inauguration

Donald Trump will put his hand on two Bibles and take the oath to become the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

The nation’s capital has been preparing for what promises to be a major shift in tone and direction in the Oval Office. While every South Carolina Republican was on board with Trump during his campaign and even after he won the GOP nomination, party leaders will have seats close to the President-elect as he takes the oath.

“It’s an honor, first of all, to go to an inauguration,” said SC GOP Chairman Matt Moore. “In this country, we have a peaceful transition of power. To see that up close and personal is a real honor being near the proceedings. In many countries, that does not happen. Donald Trump is a complete outsider. I, like so many, are surprised as I was a couple of years back.”

Moore will also be among the Republicans in attendance. He says the new administration has a chance to make good on its claims of wanting to unify the country.

“We should be celebrating the peaceful transition of power,” Moore said. “For 200-plus years in this country, that’s happened. It’s rare throughout history that we can peacefully transfer power. I don’t expect all people in the country including some Democrats to be excited about Donald Trump. That’s okay, but we ought to at least respect the process that brought us to this point and realize that that peaceful transition of power is something to be celebrating.”

Although Republicans will take the spotlight on Friday, many Democrats and Trump detractors will stay clear. According to reports, more than 50 Democratic members of Congress will boycott the inauguration. However, that figure does not include South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn.

In brief remarks to Politico, the 6th District Congressman said he might not go if the weather is bad, which would affect his sinuses.

A group of Palmetto State women will travel to Washington, D.C., at the end of the week, but they’re not heading to the inauguration. They will be taking part in Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington to raise their concerns about the new administration’s approach to a variety of issues including reproductive rights, healthcare, and foreign policy.

“I want it to be a very big statement to the Trump administration,” said Eve Moredock Stacey. “I don’t think it will change Donald Trump, but I hope maybe somebody will listen to what’s being said and the concerns that are being presented because I and a whole lot of people are very concerned about this incoming administration.”

