USC graduate plays Trump's stand-in for inauguration rehearsals

Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery is serving in the role of the President-elect for inauguration rehearsals. (Source: CNN)

A South Carolina man and Gamecock graduate is helping with the rehearsals for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery is serving in the role of the President-elect for inauguration rehearsals. Lowery graduated from the University of South Carolina and has been part of the U.S. Army choir for more than 25 years. He has performed at inaugurations for President Clinton and President Bush.

Lowery was picked for the job because of his height and overall appearance.

Former commanding general at Fort Jackson Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker is also a part of the rehearsals. He's now serving as commanding general of the Joint Task Force -- National Capital Region for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Becker can be seen in the center of the video descending the Capitol steps.

The woman who is standing in for Melania is Army Specialist Sara Corry. She is fresh out of basic training and has been in the Army Band for about three months.

