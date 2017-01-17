Dense fog Tuesday morning, warm temperatures continue

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the counties in the Midlands until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
We'll have dense clouds and fog through mid-morning, warmer as winds turn to the south/southwest by afternoon.
An unsettled pattern develops Wednesday and will last into next week as we’ll see a number of disturbances move into the southeast. The timing
of these events will be tricky, there are a number of things that will play a role in the development and movement of these systems. So, with that said, stay tuned for updates.
One thing is certain: temperatures will remain above normal through the long range.
Tuesday: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM for all of the Midlands. Clouds and fog this morning, partly to mostly cloudy today, warmer, highs lower 70s
Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, showers developing late, breezy and warm. Highs middle 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, highs middle to upper 60s.
Friday: Cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs near 70°
