Dense fog Tuesday morning, warm temperatures continue

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the counties in the Midlands until 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

We'll have dense clouds and fog through mid-morning, warmer as winds turn to the south/southwest by afternoon.

An unsettled pattern develops Wednesday and will last into next week as we’ll see a number of disturbances move into the southeast. The timing
of these events will be tricky, there are a number of things that will play a role in the development and movement of these systems. So, with that said, stay tuned for updates. 

One thing is certain: temperatures will remain above normal through the long range.
 
Tuesday:  Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM for all of the Midlands. Clouds and fog this morning, partly to mostly cloudy today, warmer, highs lower 70s
 
Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, showers developing late, breezy and warm. Highs middle 70s
 
Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, cooler, highs middle to upper 60s.
 
Friday:  Cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs near 70°

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

