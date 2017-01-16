Area leaders call on public to live the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Summerville.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Summerville.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
On Wednesday the Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of a teenager accused of threatening her school.More >>
On Wednesday the Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of a teenager accused of threatening her school.More >>
An Irmo man is behind bars facing multiple charges of child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.More >>
An Irmo man is behind bars facing multiple charges of child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.More >>
The Fireflies defeated the Rome Braves, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon clinching the series win.More >>
The Fireflies defeated the Rome Braves, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon clinching the series win.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>