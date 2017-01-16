Area leaders call on public to live the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nearly 49 years after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the work continues to move his message forward in the hearts and minds of many.



Community leaders were among those who packed into the M.L.K. Community Center off of Greene Street for an afternoon ceremony on Monday. Before that crowds gathered in Five Points as a wreath was placed at the M.L.K marker.



Several speakers at both events said Dr. King's message of unity is now all too important in the United States. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin called on the public not only to remember King's legacy but to become it.



"I ask that you take today as a day of remembrance, a day in which we look back at some of the incredible things that were done together, the incredible ground that we've covered together,” Benjamin said, “and then think more aggressively about where we could go together if we go there as one."



Claflin president Dr. Henry Tisdale was the keynote speaker for the ceremony at the community center. In his remarks, he shared his belief that more work is needed to fully achieve Dr. King’s dream.



"Looking at today and seeing that the gap continues to widen in terms of the haves versus the have nots..I think he {MLK} would be a little distraught by that," Tisdale said.



Several other events on Monday were focused on community service.



Some area schools were honored at the M.L.K. community center in the afternoon for their work to benefit the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

