Activists rally for racial equality, progress during King Day at the Dome

Hundreds took to Main Street to bring their cause to the State House steps.

“I’m here as an 83-year-old trying to bring about some change,” said Tim Pearson.

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the causes he championed, NAACP leaders say there’s still work to be done in South Carolina.

“They say that we’ve come a long way, but my philosophy is I don’t think we’ve come that far,” said Pearson.

Speakers rallied for education equality for more learning materials in public schools. They spoke in support of healthcare for all and against a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Instead of repealing the act, speakers rallied for a replacement for it.

After celebrating the Confederate Flag removal here, others eye another controversial monument.

“One of my main concerns in being here is to establish an initiative to, not remove the statue of ‘Pitchfork' Tillman, but to accurately engrave on that plaque what he actually stood for,” said Pearson.

The statue of former South Carolina Governor Ben Tillman still stands on the State House grounds. Tillman, a white supremacist who spoke against African-Americans, once served as a state senator in the 1890s while supporting Jim Crow laws and boasted of helping kill African-Americans.

“I think the seeds are still there,” Pearson said.

It’s part of the reason some advocates still push toward racial equality.

“I’ve been coming for about 17 years about and the fight still goes on,” said activist Thomas Thompson.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.