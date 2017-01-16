Driver identified in deadly crash on I-77

The Richland County Coroner has identified the driver killed in a crash on Interstate 77 Monday night.

Coroner Gary Watts says Barrett Keith Scott, 55, of Columbia, died at the scene.

According to Lance Corporal David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, several vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Monday on northbound 77 at the 28 mile marker.

Fatal accident on I-77 NB near Blythewood shuts down all lanes. Here's a look from a traffic cam at the foggy back up. pic.twitter.com/EII5u14q8W — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 17, 2017

The Highway Patrol says an SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and overturned. The driver of the SUV, Scott, was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Several other minor collisions occurred as a result of the crash. The highway was closed for several hours.

