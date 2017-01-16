Worshipers pray for equality ahead of King Day march

Before making their way to the South Carolina State House, a group of worshipers came together to pack the pews of Zion Baptist Church for a prayer service.

The group gathered at the church, sang, and prayed for equal rights for all.

Organizers said in order to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, you also have to honor God.

The civil rights icon was a minister and organizers said it was important to honor that aspect of his legacy.

“His dream has not been fulfilled,” said Otis Outing, president of the Columbia NAACP. “So, my prayer is that we will make his dream a reality for all people. Whose better to lead than the church? In his day, it was the church and, in my estimation, it should still be the church.”

Following the prayer service, the crowd marched to the State House.

Organizers said the prayer service will be held every year until there is equality for all.

