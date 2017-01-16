MLK Day inspires service across community

Each year on MLK Day, millions of Americans come together to answer a question the leader once asked, "What are you doing for others?"



The Midlands community was no different -- with several organizations using the day off to do some good.



Nearly 40 volunteers from Midtown Fellowship Church packed into playrooms at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital to break the monotony of treatment for kids with a little glitter and glue.



"We’re really hoping to just bring some fun and cheer this afternoon," said member Courtney Tipping.



The congregation wrapped up an entire weekend of service, decorating rooms and treating patients to craft time fun.



"Midtown as a whole is in about six other locations across the city this weekend, so just a simple way to show that love to the city,” said Tipping.



In Lower Richland, volunteers fed their neighbors in exchange for canned goods.



"Just talking to my sorority sisters and friends and family that's here, you know, six degrees of separation. We're all connected in some kind of way. We need to give back to our local community,” said local Zeta Phi Beta chapter president Felicia Scott-Sanders.



Meanwhile, students at the University of South Carolina turned a day of giving into a day of fun, with a sandwich-making contest to provide hundreds of meals to those in need.



Back in the playroom at the Children's Hospital, smiles all around remind that it doesn't take a lot to make an impact on the community.



To find a volunteer opportunity near you, visit mlkday.gov.

