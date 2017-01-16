Leaders, community members gather at breakfast to remember legacy of Dr. King

Hundreds gathered at Brookland Baptist Church Monday morning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and all that he stood for. Throughout the venue, people of different races, backgrounds, and perspectives were represented.

“It is so important that we as a community recognize and understand that we are better when we are diverse,” said Pamela Lackey, president of AT&T in South Carolina.

Nearly 50 years after his death, Dr. King’s message of reform, equality, and social justice is still a crux in our society. Although many steps have been taken in the right direction, there are still many more to go.

“We have a lot of injustice today and that’s why Dr. King’s legacy and his message is so important,’ said Columbia Urban League President J.T. McLawhorn.

Business leaders in the room were reminded that Dr. King’s legacy is their legacy as well, particularly in the South.

“During legal segregation, many multi-national corporations would not come to the South to do business,” said McLawhorn

Today, leaders say they are continuing to follow Dr. King’s example to find common ground.

"We've got to come together," McLawhorn said. "We've got to talk, not tweet. We've got to talk."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin asked the crowd to pray for our leaders just like Dr. King often asked people to pray for him because they, no matter the opinion, are tasked to represent everyone’s best interest.

Brookland Baptist Senior Pastor Dr. Charles Jackson, Sr., served as the event’s keynote speaker.

